The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Monday, advised the public to be wary of electricity hazards and shun habits that poses danger to their lives and property while using electrical appliances.

The Regional Head of Communication IBEDC Ilorin Zone, Mr Asaju Kolawole, gave the warnings during a road show by the company.

The road show included distribution of flyers to members of the public while the staffs went round the metropolis singing, dancing and intermittently giving short enlightenment talks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at some risk prone areas such as Sawmill, Taiwo Road, Surulere, Unity, Post Office and Challenge, people were warned against building houses under power lines.

IBEDC also cautioned residents against illegal connection, tampering with or vandalising installations of the distribution company, among other vices.

Kolawole stressed that the campaign was to educate the general public on the dangers of toying and tampering with electrical installations.

Kolawole warned those who build, sell, load vehicles and plant trees under or close to power lines to desist to avoid electrocution.

The spokesman also frowned at the vandalism of public facilities, particularly electricity installations, urging communities to be proactive in reporting any suspicious movement around electrical installations in their domain to security agencies in the state.

He regretted that misuse of electricity had led to the death of many people and enjoined the public to be careful in order to avert such ugly incidents.

Kolawole reiterated the company’s commitment to offer efficient services to its customers and appealed that complaints on illegal electricity connections, low power supply and electricity surge, electrocution and fire out break be reported promptly for immediate intervention.

He also appealed to customers to settle their electricity bills promptly to enable the company serve them better.