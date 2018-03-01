The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Thursday attributed the outage in Mushin Community in Lagos and its environs to a fault in its Idi-Araba 11kv transformer feeders.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said in Lagos that the outage had affected 75 per cent of the company’s consumers supplied from the feeders.

Idemudia said the fault had been located and the company’s technical team was already working hard to find a solution to it.

The general manager assured the residents that electricity supply would be restored to the affected communities after the repair.

According to him, the affected areas in Mushin are Itire Road, Agoro, Ademosun, Ewenla, Daniel, Afolarin, Church, Bamgboye and Oluyide streets.

“Others are Isolo, Tadeyo and Lapite streets as well as Onilegogoro, Sholanke, Iyalla and General Hospital roads.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as supply will be restored as soon as these repairs are concluded.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,’’ Idemuda said in a statement.