The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday announced the reorganisation of its management staff in a major shake-up that affected 55 top executives.

The NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, said the new appointments would not only help to position the corporation for the challenges ahead but help fill the gaps created by statutory retirement of some officers.

Under the new arrangement, Roland Ewubare, formerly the managing director of the Integrated Data Services Limited, has been moved to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services as the new group general manager, while Diepriye Tariah, the former group general manager and senior technical assistant to the NNPC’s GMD takes over from Ewubare as the MD of the IDSL.

The Executive Director, Operations, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Malami Shehu, was appointed the managing director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, was moved to the KRPC as MD.

In the same vein, Muhammed Abah, until recently, the Executive Director, Operations of the WRPC, succeeds Ladenegan as the MD of the WRPC.

With the retirement of Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company, Umar Ajiya, the former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy, was named the MD of the NPMC while Bala Wunti, formerly the general manager, Downstream at the GMD’s office had been asked to take charge as the GGM CP&S, a statement by the NNPC said.

The statement by the spokesman for the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, also showed that Usman Yusuf was made the GGM/STA to the GMD; Adeyemi Adetunji was confirmed as the MD of the NNPC Retail, while Dr. Bola Afolabi was named as the GGM, Research and Development Division of the corporation.

Ahmadu Katagum was appointed the GGM, Shipping, in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit, while Kallamu Abdullahi was made the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.

Shaibu Musa was promoted to the position of the MD of the NNPC, Medical Services Limited, just as Ibrahim Birma was appointed the new GGM in charge of the corporation’s Audit Division, which was renamed Governance, Risk and Compliance Division.

In another development, the NNPC said it had increased daily average natural gas supply to the nation’s gas power plants by 123 per cent to 730 million standard cubic feet per day.

In its June 2017 monthly financial and operations report released on Tuesday, the oil firm noted that the gas supply was for June 2017, as against 327mmscf/d in the corresponding period in 2016.

According to the report, gas supply to power plants increased slightly by 0.13 per cent from 729mmscf/d in May 2017 to 730mmscf/d in June 2017.

It also indicated that nationwide petroleum products supply continued to record remarkable stability following the performance of the nation’s three refineries, which produced between five and six million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, per day in June 2017.

The NNPC said the refineries produced between five and six million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, per day in the period under review.

On pipeline vandalism, the report indicated that the corporation recorded about 86 cases of pipeline breaks across the country in the period under review.

It stated that out of the 86 cases, 77 were due to pipeline vandalism, representing almost 40 per cent increase over cases recorded in May 2017.

The report added that while the Port Harcourt-Aba line recorded the highest pipeline breaches of 55 points, there was also an unusual upsurge in the activities of vandals along Kaduna-Zaria line, which witnessed 13 vandalised points during the period.

It said there was also a slight decrease in the national gas production compared to the previous month, which stood at 227.15BCF or an average of 7,571.50mmscfd.