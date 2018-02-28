The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company says it will launch an online bill payment platform for pre-paid electricity consumers on March 3.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the launch would be part of KEDC’s activities at the Kaduna International Trade Fair, which would begin on March 3.

He said: “The new payment channel shall enable pre-paid customers to recharge conveniently anywhere in the country.”

He said that the payment platform was developed in partnership with a frontline payment solutions provider, Buypower Nigeria Ltd.

Abdullahi said that the company resolved to move closer to its customers through constructive engagements, knowledge sharing and exchange of ideas.

He said: “The participation of Kaduna Electric in the annual Kaduna International Trade Fair in the last three years has underscored the importance the company attaches to the needs, aspirations and the feelings of its customers.

“We participate in the fair every year to provide a platform, where we can have honest feedback from customers/stakeholders to guide us in the improvement in our services.”