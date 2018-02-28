Some angry residents of Ojoyin community in Ile Ife Osun State have attacked the office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company after they discovered that the transformer within their community had been allegedly vandalised by some officials of the disco.

The irate residents who staged a protest to the IBEDC office at Lagere area of Ile Ife to register their displeasure reportedly made a bonfire at the entrance of the office and damaged some of furniture and other items in the office.

The Osun Regional Communication Officer, IBEDC, Kikelomo Owoeye, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The police were said to have been alerted and their quick response prevented the irate protesters from further damaging the office. The police were said to have dispersed the protesters and restored the peace in the area.

The IBEDC’s statement read, “The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company hereby expresses its strong displeasure over an attack on its main office in Ile-Ife, Lagere, Osun State on Saturday 24th, February 2018 by some members of Ojoyin community, Ile-Ife following the incident of a vandalised transformer within their community.

“At 8am, some members of the community staged a protest on the allegation that the vandalism act was perpetuated by IBEDC officials. During the protest, they damaged furniture at the office security post, removed the signage and set a bonfire at the office gate. It was only through the quick intervention of the Nigeria Police that the protesters were dispersed after which the vandalised cable was later discovered in a bush within the community.

“IBEDC therefore wishes to appeal once again to the public, especially customers within its franchise area to desist from any form of violence on our staff or property as it is unlawful and will lead to a breakdown of service delivery. Customers are hereby urged to cooperate with the company by providing information on suspect activity within their community as pertaining to vandalism or energy theft as they lead to the destruction of valuable and critical infrastructure.”