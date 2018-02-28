The Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd., Tony Attah, says the company is fully committed to its Goal Zero campaign of ensuring zero incidents and fatality during its operations.

Attah gave the assurance while addressing chief executive officers of contractors’ companies at the 2nd Contractors CEOs Safety Leadership Conference on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

In a statement by Tony Okonedo, the company’s spokesman, Attah said that NLNG’s Health and Safety Executive focus was on safety leadership.

He said: “Nigeria LNG’s vision for this year is to drive consolidation and growth of our business through a strong focus on achieving Goal Zero. This can only be achieved if again, we all re-commit to the agreements we reached last year.

“Our HSE focus is on Safety Leadership to ensure that systems are working instinctively, to ensure that all personnel in our operations including our contractor personnel are kept safe at all time. Demonstrating care, promoting the freedom to speak up and respectful intervention will help us achieve this goal.”

The NLNG boss said that the essence of the gathering was to repeatedly remind all critical stakeholders of safety as the common interest.

“To keep our business profitably afloat, and all our personnel safe from harm of any kind. To achieve this, NLNG’s position is that every personnel is empowered to say something or do something if you observe any threat to our HSE culture.”

Attah said the company could only achieve the goal by taking a collaborative and all-inclusive approach.

“Together, we can commit daily to an injury and incident free workplace where every personnel takes safety personal and demonstrates care to ensure the safety of others.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, said HSE Goal Zero remained the backbone of its operations in NLNG.

Mai-Bornu said: “We always strive towards ensuring that no one gets hurt, no one dies and there are no leaks in our operations.”

The statement said that the conference featured two panel sessions which focused on safety leadership.