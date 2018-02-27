As scarcity of petroleum products persists, the leadership of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned its members against diversion of petrol otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

They were also warned to avoid other unwholesome practices or face the wrath of the laws of the country.

The chairman of Enugu Depot of IPMAN, Chief Ikechukwu Nwankwo, gave the warning in an interview with journalists in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Ikechukwu said though the association was out to protect its members it must be those who were operating within the laid down rules of the industry.

According to him the increasing reports of suspected cases of diversion was disturbing.

He noted that IPMAN will not defend any marketer caught in the zone that went against the law.

He said: “Whoever is diverting product is doing so at his own peril, it is between him and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

“IPMAN Enugu depot will not be associated with or get involved in cases of diversion.

“We don’t encourage it because it is against the law and against the common good of the people.

“Any person that loads product should take it to the intended destinations; discharge it there and dispense it there,” he said.

He said marketers attached to Enugu had lost over 40 trucks to road accidents in their efforts to source petrol from other locations.

He begged the Federal Government to fix the pipeline and Enugu depot facilities that have been muribund for over a decade to reduce the business risks of his members.

“There is no way you move from here to Lagos and you will not see two or three tankers that have fallen on the road.

“How we wish our depot in Enugu is working, it will reduce the hazard involved in travelling to Warri or Calabar or elsewhere to get this product.

“For example, in the last one year our members have not less than 4o trucks loaded with petrol on the road where we went to buy them, and this is a very huge loss to us.

“This is why we are calling the Federal Government to help us fix the pipelines and and the depot itself that have been down for about 12 years, this will improve the lives of marketers and customers around here,” he said.