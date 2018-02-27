The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it is committed to installation of pre-paid meters in premises of all customers under its network.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Department, EKEDC, made the commitment on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Idemudia described metering as an ongoing exercise, promising that EKEDC would continue to ensure that more customers in the network are metered.

“Right now, we are metering feeder by feeder in all our networks. In every district, when we get into a particular area, we meter the Distribution Transformer.

“This is to make sure no one is left behind before we move to another street,’’ he said.

The general manager appealed to customers within the network yet to be metered to be patient with the company.

Idemudia said meters are free and urged customers not to pay for them.

He, however, frowned at the incessant attacks by some disgruntled elements in the society.

The said that the company would no longer tolerate any form of attack or harassment of its staff by the public.