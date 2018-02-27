Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will this year deploy a new questionnaire to all member countries for data collection, making a total change its annual questionnaire which had been the same in the last 30 years, Adedapo Adulaja, Head, Data Services Department, OPEC, has disclosed.

Adulaja gave the hint on Monday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of OPEC Secretariat Data Management Training Workshop, hosted by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He said changes to the annual questionnaire of OPEC that had been in use in the past 30 years, became necessary in order to it to align with current situation in the market.

“About a year ago, we decided to have a new annual questionnaire entirely which will follow the existing standard in the industry and be compatible with others that are used by other energy agencies all over the world. We did that with the help of our governors, our technical coordinators in all our member countries. And for the first time, we are going to use that this year,” he stated.

According to him, the whole idea is to have a better data, adding that the workshop would be focused on ensuring that stakeholders understand the connection between the old and the new questionnaire.

Adulaja further emphasised the importance of data to OPEC, stressing that data form the bedrock of all activities of the organisation.

“We cannot overemphasise the importance of data collected from member countries. If I may quote my secretary-general, he always says that at OPEC, our raw material is data not crude oil. And data form the basis of everything that we do at OPEC Secretariat. All our studies, the speeches made by the secretary-general, the speeches made by even the ministers, all of them are based on data that we collect from our member countries. Our short term and long term studies, our annual statistical bulletin, all are based on the data that we collect from our member countries. And that emphasises the importance of these data in timely basis, and complete without any cell left unfilled. “And having all the data as accurate as possible,” he added.

He lauded the efforts of Ibrahim Farouk, the governor of OPEC, who he noted had worked very hard in the past few years to ensure that data from Nigeria are submitted timely, and as accurate as possible and complete.

Adulaja recalled that a similar workshop was held last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which recorded high attendance from member countries.

He stated that given the necessary funding, OPEC aims to go round all member countries on a similar workshop to sensitise stakeholders on the issues of correct and reliable data collection.

The OPEC chieftain also warned that without transparency in data presentation, the industry might not witness the desired growth,

“Without having data transparency in the industry, not just in Nigeria but in all our member countries, we cannot move this industry forward and take it to the height that it is supposed to be,” he said.

According to him, without capacity building, achieving the transparency and effectiveness needed for the desired growth of the industry would be difficult.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while declaring open the workshop, had noted that her ministry, along with its data-generating agencies, work to ensure that credible data are provided as and when due.