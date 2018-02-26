Some residents of the Kajola Community of Onihale in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun have lamented the epileptic power supply and high tarriff by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, they said that the IBEDC was deliberately punishing the community with epileptic power supply as other communities like Onihale and Ogungbade were enjoying steady power supply.

They also said that the IBEDC had since been bringing high tariffs to the community for the power they did not use and as they have refused to pay, the company usually disconnects their wires from the electricity poles.

The residents, therefore, are appealing to the state government to help them to look into the matter as the electrification project which cost over N7millin, was bankrolled by the community.

Mr Adisa Akande, a landlord in the community, said that the epileptic power supply to the community was worrisome, as several efforts to make the IBEDC Unit at Iyana Ilogbo to redress the situation have prove abortive.

“We do not have power supply more than three-times in a month, so how do we explain this when other communities around us have steady power supply?,’’ he lamented.

Another Landlady, Mrs Deborah Akinfolahan, said that the high tariff had become unbearable as the IBEDC used to bring an average of over N3,000 monthly bills to residents, which she said, was not commensurate to the power supply.

“We are not enjoying power, yet they bring over N3,000 as bills, every month. This is unfair to us in this community,’’ she said.

Mr Bisi Fashola, another Landlord, also said that the IBEDC refused to distribute prepaid meters to residents in the area because they were used to distributing high tariffs in the community.

“The IBEDC has refused to install prepaid meters in this community, yet they distribute high tariffs which they cannot explain or defend,’’ he said.

Another resident, Mrs Bola Apanisile, said that the officials of the IBEDC Unit in Iyana Ilogbo flooded the community since last week and have disconnected virtually all the electricity supply cables in the community from the poles.

Mr Ishola Kolawole, a local chieftain, said that the community jointly bankrolled the electrification project which cost over N7million, which was inaugurated in 2015 but wondered why the IBEDC has opted to give the community epileptic power supply.

He appealed to the state government to step into the matter as all efforts to address the issue with the Iyana Ilogbo IBEDC Unit in charge of the area have proved abortive.

Mr Kazeem Salaudeen, the IBEDC Business Manager, Iyana Ilogbo Unit, who said that he was aware of issues in the community, however, declined to speak with NAN.

NAN reports that the Kajola Community falls under the Orilonise Community Development Council (CDC) made up of 66 Community Development Areas.