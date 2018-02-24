Delta State Commissioner, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mofe Pirah, has given indication that three out of the four envisaged modular refineries in Delta located at Kwale, Okpai and Sapele with 10,000 bpd capacity upon getting approval will commence construction hopefully before the end of this year.

He said the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities led by Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, was key among structures that em-placed investor-friendly environment in Delta State.

Speaking to newsmen at the Delta State Stand of the just-concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, Pirah, who called on investors to feel free to come to do business in Delta State, said Seplat, Heritage Oil and other oil companies were already leveraging on the peace to increase production.

Also showcased at the Delta Stand were solid minerals in the state like kaolin, lignite, bitumen, silica among others that is expected to attract investors to the state.

Pirah said: “The Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities led by Barr. Deacon Kingsley Otuaro who led the Delta State delegation to this summit, moved from one oil bearing community to another in 2016 to preach peace.

“Only last month (Jan 2018), the Advocacy Committee organised a conference at Ogulagha town on securing oil facilities and drew participation and understanding by oil communities/stakeholders to protect oil facilities. The result is that investors on ground feel safe with increased production.”