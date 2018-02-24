The Ogun State Government has assured that it would safeguard the oil-rich Tongeji island in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has confirmed the discovery of petroleum and gas products in commercial quantity on the island.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who gave the assurance, while receiving the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sag Abbah at his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office, said the government recently received the formal letter, informing it about the discovery by the NNPC.

Appreciating the Nigerian security operatives for maintaining peace and orderliness in the country, especially in the North Eastern part of the country, the governor promised his government’s continued support to the security agencies.

He urged the Navy not to relent in the discharge of their duties and assured of increased government’s physical presence at the waterways, particularly at Tongeji island.

In his remark, Abbah appealed to the governor for support in the area of community policing and intelligence gathering, to aid security operations.

He assured the governor of the support of the Navy in maintaining peace and orderliness in the state.