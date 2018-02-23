The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) said it has completed arrangements to conduct a two-day training for officials in relevant agencies under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and other key ministries, departments and agencies (MDA’s) on the completion of OPEC Annual Questionnaire for member countries.

A statement signed by PTDF’s Head, Press and External Relations, Kalu Otisi, said top officials from the organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) Secretariat Vienna, Austria will be arriving Abuja, this weekend, to facilitate the training. The workshop is slated to commence on Monday, February 26, 2018.

The participating agencies include Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Others are; Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), National Population Commission (NPC), Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

The OPEC delegation, according to the stated will be led by Dr. Hossein Hassani, of OPEC statistical systems co-ordinator, Data Service Department. The stated noted is to ensure the proficiency of Nigerian’s in the completion of OPEC Annual Questionnaire which is aimed at generating data on the country’s crude oil production profile.

“The Workshop will acquaint participants on the functionality of the new template for annual questionnaire introduced by OPEC Secretariat for member countries in relation to their crude oil production, proven reserves, export and refining capacity profiles.

“OPEC seeks to ensure greater data transparency and increased sharing of information about the oil and gas industry amongst the 13 member countries, and other stakeholders. Nigeria is a principal member OPEC, being among the first 10(Ten) highest producers of crude oil globally,” the statement explained.

PTDF said it is hosting the workshop under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, in furtherance to its strategic objective of creating more linkages and engaging in effective collaboration with key local and international oil and gas industry stakeholders in the implementation of its capacity building mandate.