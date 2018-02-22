Munat Bello Zagi, the Ogun State Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has said that in the last five weeks, the department sanctioned over 30 filling stations for violating various rules of petroleum marketing in the country which has contributed to fuel scarcity in the state.

Zagi spoke during an interactive session with stakeholders comprising major and independent marketers in the state.

She said that the fuel situation has improved in the state to about 75 percent saying her office had been going round the state to ensure marketers do not flout the regulated price of N145 per litre.

She, however, lamented the shady habits of some marketers who in some instances under dispense or sell above official price.

She said the sanctions range from warning, fines, outright sealing of the offending outlets and suspension.

Zagi further stated that her department would continue to monitor the marketers to ensure availability of the products to the motoring public when available and continue to sanction erring marketers.

She urged the public not to engage in panic buying saying the current situation would soon be a thing of the past.

While thanking some of the marketers for playing their roles in ensuring availability of product to the public, she warned the bad ones to stop their illegal act in the interest of Nigerians saying if they refused the long arm of the law will always catch up with them.

Answering questions from newsmen, Mr. Samuel Idowu, the chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mosinmi Depot, said the fuel scarcity in the country would only abate when the Federal Government allows other players in the downstream sector to import petrol.

He said, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), alone could not adequately supply the whole country efficiently, positing that the country should engage the services of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPPMAN, and Major Marketers to increase product availability saying before IPMAN was getting 30 percent from NNPC, but now it has been cut to 20 percent.

On the allegations of product diversion and other illegal activities by IPMAN members, Idowu said the Federal Government should tighten security along illegal routes saying his members had been sensitised to buy products only from Federal Government at 133 per litre and stop patronising outlets that charge higher.