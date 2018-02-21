The Warri Zonal Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sanctioned seven petrol stations in Delta over dishonesty.

Mr Onyenefa Chuks, Head, Downstream Operations, Warri Zonal Office, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday that two of the stations were sealed in Asaba.

Chuks who led the surveillance team to the stations said that five others were shut in Warri over sharp practices, including over-pricing, under-dispensing and diversion of product on Tuesday.

The team leader also said that eight filling stations were compelled to dispense the products at the government approved pump price of N145 per litre to customers in Warri.

He said that a retail outlet belonging to a major marketer in Asaba was sealed for allegedly diverting over 12,000 litres of fuel while another major marketer was sanctioned in Isele-Uku for over-pricing.

“A retail outlet belonging to Mobil in Asaba was sealed for allegedly diverting over 12,000 litres of fuel.

“An outlet owned by Rainoil in Isele-Uku was also sanctioned for selling above the government approved pump price of N145 per litre.

“The level of compliance is getting better anyway; we visited over 11 stations in Asaba and most of them dispensed at the controlled pump price without being compelled to do so.

“We sealed Mobil filling station because it received product on Saturday, sold over the weekend according to them, but could not provide the sales book when we demanded for it.

“They will come to our office with evidence that the products were sold and then we will unseal the station.

“But if they are unable to do so, they will pay the penalty that goes with the diversion of products, which is N200 per litre of the quantity of product lifted” he said.

Chuks urged the marketers to comply with the regulation on pump price so that the consumers would not suffer, assuring that DPR would continue to enforce the law until there was total compliance.

NAN recalls that the regulatory agency on Monday punished four stations in Warri over various offences including hoarding during an unscheduled visit to some retail outlets.