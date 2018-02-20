Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Modibbo, has urged electricity consumers in Plateau State to ignore the rumour making rounds that the company’s tariff is the most exorbitant in the country.

Modibbo, in a press statement issued, on Tuesday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, by head, Corporate Communication, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah, refuted the allegation and said the rumour, which is capable of creating civil unrest, is baseless and untrue.

He said the Company’s retail tariff remains within the same bracket as other distribution companies in the country and the current tariff regime has not changed since its approval by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) after extensive customer consultation in December, 2015.

He further stressed that contrary to the speculation fuelled by mischief makers, distribution Companies are facing severe liquidity constraints as they are charging far below cost prices in the delivery of Electricity to its customers.

Modibbo asserted that if actual economic indices or parameters such as inflation and foreign exchanges are applied to the tariff, consumers are likely to witness 100 percent increase in the cost of electricity.

He maintained that despite these challenges and inability to recover cost coupled with negative cash flow, the Companies were still investing to improve the network and quality of supply to its customers.

Modibbo explained, “The Company maintained uniform tariffs for its customers in all its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau. The allegation that we are charging different tariffs in Plateau state and that Plateau tariffs are higher than what is obtainable in our other franchise states is not true”

The Managing Director noted that there has been steady increase in energy supply in the franchise areas of Plateau, Benue, Bauchi, and Gombe states since last year, adding that this largely contributed to the increase in amount customers pay for their consumption.

Modibbo further urged members of the public to desist from peddling rumors capable of creating civil unrest and called on customers to work together with the company to protect these vital assets and contribute to the effort of Government in Nation building.