The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Gombe field office, in collaboration with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has impounded five vehicles loaded with Jerry cans and fabricated tanks at NNPC filling station, along Bauchi-Gombe road.

Abdullahi Abawa, Controller, DPR, who stated this to newsmen in Gombe on Monday, said the seized vehicles were handed to NSCDC for further investigation and possibly prosecution of the offenders.

He explained that the vehicles were seized because they had extra tanks attached to them with which they smuggled fuel out of the stations to sell to the public at higher prices.

“One challenge we face is caused by the general public, particularly motorcycle riders who attach big tanks in order to buy fuel from stations and take outside to sell above the pump price to the public,” Abawa said.