The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), North-West Zonal office, Kaduna, says it is investigating alleged diversion of 40,000 litres of fuel meant for Gombe.

The Head, Down Stream, of the Zonal Office, Yahaya Maishera, said this while releasing the fuel at the NNPC Mega Station on Saturday in Mando, Kaduna.

Maishera said the fuel that was loaded in an unidentified Tanker was loaded in Lagos on Feb. 6.

He said the fuel tanker was intercepted at Funtua, Katsina State, by members of the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering.

He said the tanker, whose weigh-bill documents which were suspected to be fake, indicated that the product was loaded in Lagos on Feb. 6 with Gombe as its destination.

The official said the tanker, was however, intercepted in Funtua while heading to Gusau, Zamfara, on Feb. 9.

According to him, the DPR had launched an investigation to get the transporter as well as the marketer, allegedly involved in the diversion of the product.

He said the department had confiscated the tanker and the product had been discharged at the NNPC Mega station for sale to motorists at official pump price.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fuel was released under the supervision of the officials of the DPR, those of the PPMC and members of the IGP Task Force.