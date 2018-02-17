Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has lost over N15million to power outage, following equipment failure at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, which has thrown Aba, Abia into darkness.

Chukwuemeka Eze, Head, Communications, EEDC, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Aba on Thursday.

He explained that the blackout happened on Saturday, February 10, following a Circuit Breaker failure at TCN, Aba station.

He said that the Circuit Breaker failure had caused the disconnection of some EEDC feeders in Aba resulting in the blackout being experienced in most parts of the commercial city since Saturday.

Eze said that the failure affected 91 transformers causing power outage in most parts of Aba for more than a week now.

He noted that the affected transformers were located in areas within Aba North, Aba South and Obingwa Local Government Areas.

According to him, areas most affected were Ogbor Hill, Housing Estate, Ehere, Akwarandu, Ikot Ekpene road and New Phase of Umuobe.

Eze noted that all the affected customers being served from the EEDC’s IGI 33KV and Opobo Road 11KV Feeders are out of supply now.

He, however, said the Circuit Breaker failure was getting urgent attention to ensure timely restoration of electricity to the affected customers.

Eze said the company regretted the inconveniences the disruption had caused its customers and assured them of speedy re-connection once the problem was solved.