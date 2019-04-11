<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Over 800 firms have bidded to stop gas flaring in Nigeria, said the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on Thursday.

The ministry noted that it has identified 176 gas flare points in the country.

It was made known in Abuja during a press conference on journey so far on the Nigeria gas flare Commercialization Programme.

The Minister Dr. Ibe Kachikwu insisted the country has already achieved 75 per cent stoppage of gas flare out.

According to him, the ministry is working toward achieving the zero gas flare policy 100 percent by next year.

He said: “The 2020 deadline is the aspirations we have set for ourselves. However, we have the 2030 United Nation’s deadline.

“We have commenced quite a number of programmes even before the United Nation’s target of 2030.”

Continuing, he said: “After 2020, the issue of flare will not just be issue of penalty, but it would be issue license operations, and whether or not affected companies would be allowed to operate.”

Commenting on efforts of big oil firms, Kachukwu said: “Some of the oil firms had contacted us, those of them who are not involved in the bidding process, had informed us seeking permission to exit flaring using third party systems.

“The balance of what has not been exempted is the one that is up for the bids.

“Most of the big oil firms are using third party procedures to address concerns of flaring.

“It is a journey that we are determined to succeed it and we are already making appreciable progress.

“Remember, the United Nations gave us 2030 target but we are using 2020.What is important for us is the 10 year differentials.”

Speaking further on LPG penetration in the country, Kachikwu decried the poor infrastructure to facilitate that but explained that there are already ongoing efforts in that regard.

Rabiu Suleiman, who heads government’s gas flare commercialisation programme said: “Over 800 Expression of interest has been obtained from interested firms with 176 flare points in the country, already identified for bidding.”