The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has sealed 96 filling stations in Kano and Jigawa States for committing various offences from December 2017 to date.

Mr Buba Abubakar, the DPR Operations Controller in charge of Kano and Jigawa States, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

Abubakar said that the stations were sealed up for diversion, over pricing, hoarding and under dispensing products.

He said of the 96 affected stations, six were sealed up for violation of its seal and would remain closed for six months until they pay a fine of N1 million each.

“We have already told the Department of State Services (DSS) to monitor them until they pay the sum of N1 million penalty each.”

Abubakar, however, attributed the current fuel shortage in Kano and Jigawa to inadequate supply of the commodity from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“The supply is not enough for Kano and Jigawa as the daily requirements for Kano is 87 trucks while Jigawa needs 33 trucks.

“As at today, what we are getting is far below that requirement; on the average, Kano is getting between 25 and 26 trucks while Jigawa is receiving six trucks daily.”

He said that the department would continue to intensify efforts to monitor distribution and sale of the commodity at the approved price of N145 per litre.

“We will continue to discharge our mandate by ensuring that trucks reach designated filling stations indicated in the manifest.

“We will also monitor sale of fuel at the approved price of N145 per litre.”

The operations controller said the department had set up a committee to ensure that people were informed of the number of trucks allocated and to which filling station it was supplied.

He advised private car owners and commercial tricycle operators, whom, he said were in the habit of buying excess fuel with intent of hoarding it, to desist or face the wrath of the law.