Mr Bassey Nkanga, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Operations Controller in charge of the state says it has sealed six petrol stations in Cross River over diversion of products and price hike.

Nkanga made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar.

Nkanga said that the stations were sealed off in the past one week for violating government directives.

He explained that Dandy Oil and Willis Oil were sealed for diverting the products meant to be sold in the state while ConOil and three others were sanctioned for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre.

According to him, intensified surveillance was carried out to ensure that products released from the depot got to the public at government-approved price of N145 per litre.

“In the past few days, we have embarked on intensified surveillance to ensure that products released to Cross River is sold at filling stations in the state and at the stipulated price.

“Some marketers were found to have erred; some diverted the products and were not able to account for it.

“Some of the marketers have come to report that the alleged diverted products have reached their stations; we are going to monitor them and ensure that the product is sold at N145 per litre.’’

Nkanga further said that DPR would soon start announcing the number of trucks released to the state and the allocations.

He said this would enable the public to report back in case such products were diverted by marketers.

He said that such effort was being initiated to ensure that products meant for each fuel station was delivered and sold to the public at the stipulated price.

“Marketers should respect the guidelines covering their operations.

“They should operate within the confines of the guidelines and ensure that products given to them are sold to the public accordingly.

“The government is doing everything possible to bring back normalcy in petroleum product supply.

“I wish to appeal to the general public to have faith in the government because efforts are on to ensure availability of products across the country.