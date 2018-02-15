Following intervention by Federal Government through the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has suspended its planned strike scheduled to begin today.

A statement by the union in Abuja, by its President and General Secretary, Igwe Achese and Joseph Ogbebor said the suspension of the planned strike arose after a meeting and understanding reached Tuesday with Director-General of DSS.

Among others, the statement said the DSS also resolved to convene a stakeholders meeting between the Union and the International Oil Companies (IOCS) over the unresolved labour issues.

According to the statement: “Based on the agreement reached at the meeting with the DSS, NUPENG resolved after an emergency meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) in Abuja to suspend the 15-day ultimatum issued the Federal government in order to pave way for social dialogue to settle the nagging problems.”