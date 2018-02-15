The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has accused Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) of promoting high cost of petroleum products in the state.

It was reported that consistent high cost of petroleum products, which hovers between N250 and N180 since December last year, has, to a large extent, crippled economic activities in the states.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, Ubong Isong, the state chairman of IPMAN, said that the association was doing everything possible to ensure availability of the product in the state, but lamented that major oil marketers are frustrating the dealers with high pump price above government approved price of N145 per liter

“The problem is with the major marketer; the own the tank from where the independent marketers buy from. They sell to us at the depot at N168 per liter and there is no way we can sell below N180, considering of logistical expenses.

“They are not doing us any favour. They are forcing people to buy at their price not the Federal Government approved rate of N145 per liter,” he said.

A visit to some of the major filling stations in Uyo, the state capital, revealed that most independent marketers were selling at N190 per liter.

At Total Filling Station on Abak Road, Uyo, it was observed that the station had products but only dispensed to top government officials and corporate organizations at N145 per liter while commercial transport operators and other motorists were turned off.

Mobil and NNPC mega stations along Ikot Ekpene Road were not operating as the gates were not opened for business.