The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), has urged petroleum products marketers to stick to the N145 per litre approved pump price for petrol in order to make life easy for Nigerians.

According to a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, gave this charge in Abuja while presenting a commendation letter to the Managing Director of BOVAS and Company Limited, an Ibadan-based petroleum marketing company, for consistently selling petrol at the approved price of N145 per litre.

He said NNPC was fully convinced that it was possible for oil marketers to sell petrol at the approved price and still make a decent profit, urging other marketers to emulate BOVAS.

He added that the Corporation decided to recognize BOVAS and its Managing Director, Mrs. Victoria Samson, for helping the government make life easy for Nigerians by selling petrol at the regulated price.

He said, “It is on record that you have consistently demonstrated not only your ability to supply products to the market, but also to do so within the government controlled price of N145 per litre. You are even matching the NNPC Retail price by selling at N143 per litre. That is quite commendable.

“By doing what she does, Mrs. Samson has been making life much easier for Nigerians. That is why we gave her a Commendation Letter as well as a plaque to recognize her efforts.”

He assured her of NNPC’s readiness to support her company with necessary interventions to keep the company well supplied with petroleum products in order for it to serve its areas of operation well.

In her response, the Bovas boss commended the NNPC Management for the kind gesture, adding that her filling stations nationwide have maintained the N145 regulated price for petrol even during periods of supply shortage.

“Without doubt, this gesture will spur me to further do my best and continue to supply products at affordable prices for the benefit of all Nigerians,” an elated Mrs. Samson said.

She noted that BOVAS would continue to work with the Managements of NNPC/PPMC not only to provide petroleum products at approved prices to Nigerians without diversion but also to resolve the current fuel crisis.

Established in 1980, the NNPC said BOVAS is an indigenous independent petroleum marketing company with a network of filling stations in various states across the nation including Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi and Niger States.