The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has rated the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company as the best electricity distribution company in 2017 all performance indices.

Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, EKEDC announced the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Idemudia said the rating was according to the performance scorecard released by the regulatory body.

According to him, EKEDC was declared best DISCO at the 24th monthly meeting between the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and operators of the power sector held on February 12.

Idemudia said that Benin Disco came second while Abuja Disco took third positions.

He said that the meeting, which drew participants from the entire electricity sector value chain, was hosted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria at Katampe transmission Injection sub-station, Abuja.

He said: “The NERC scorecard used for the rating include: the aggregate technical, commercial and collection loss reduction, revenue collection and metering.

“Others are: High Voltage fault clearance index, remittance to Market Operator and remittance to Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.’’

Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, was quoted as saying that the rating was in line with the company’s resolve to be among the best power utility companies in the world.

Fadeyibi said that the rating was the result of hard work, commitment and oneness of purpose by the entire workforce of the company.

He promised that the rating would serve as an impetus for the company to aspire to higher grounds in 2018.

Also, Charles Momoh, Chairman Board of EKEDC expressed delight at the rating.

Momoh said the company’s customers should expect more in service delivery in the year 2018.

He said that the lesson from the company’s rating as the best Disco was that the company cannot afford to relent in its efforts.

He thanked all workers of the company for the feat and urged them to do more in 2018.