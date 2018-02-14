The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office, has sealed up 15 filling stations in Akwa Ibom State over alleged fraudulent activities including diversion of products and sales above the N145 government approved price.

Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, the operations controller of DPR, disclosed this to newsmen in Eket on Tuesday during it surveillance operations in the state.

The Controller mentioned locations of the sealed filling stations across the state to include Eket, Ikot Ekpene, Obot Akara and Uyo.

He alleged that many filling stations, after getting the products from Calabar depot, take same to non-existing stations in remote areas.

Kingsley-Sundaye said that any filling station found guilty of diversion would henceforth pay a fine of N6 million to government purse or pay N200 per litre of the quantity of product loaded from the depot.

The DPR boss decried a situation where some marketers take their products to remote areas, where such stations had been abandoned for a long time.

He said that DPR had written to the depot at Calabar to stop releasing products to non-existing and abandoned filling stations in the state.