The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, on Tuesday, said preparations are at the highest level for the commencement of exploration of five oil wells in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

The GMD stated this when the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, paid him a courtesy visit at his office.

Mr Baru said arrangements have reached advanced stages, and very soon NNPC will commence drilling in oil prospective areas of the state.

“The NNPC is using advanced technology for exploration at the oil prospective sites in the state as per directives from the presidency.

“Plans are in top gear for the commencement of oil drilling in potential oil rich sites in Bauchi State,” Mr Baru pointed out.

In his reaction, Governor MA Abubakar expressed his total commitment towards supporting the NNPC to succeed in actualization of the on-going oil search in the state.

“Bauchi State will soon become an oil producing state,” he said.