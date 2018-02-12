Thirty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos between Monday and Feb. 24.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, in Lagos on Monday.

A total of 16 ships of the expected 36 ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said that the ships contained buck fertiliser, bulk sugar, empty containers, chemical bags, frozen fish, steel products, bulk gypsum and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that four ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, diesel and petrol.