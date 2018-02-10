The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Niger said on Saturday that it had sealed 13 fuel stations for selling petrol above the N145 per litre regulated price.

Alhaji Isah Jankara, Operations Controller of DPR in the state made this known during an interview with newsmenin Minna.

“If you want to sell petrol in Niger make sure you sell at government’s approved rate of N145 per litre.

“Also, make sure that you don’t divert the product because if you are caught you must face the penalty,’’ he said.

Jankara said that all the stations shut down must pay necessary fines before they would be allowed to re-open for business.

“All marketers whose stations have been closed down for violation of the N145 pump price per litre are to pay the sum of N100, 000 per pump as penalty through TSA and submit receipts of payment and bank teller to the Head of Operations before their stations will be re-opened for sales to the public at N145 per litre,’’ he said.

Jankara said that before now earring filling stations were only compelled to revert to government’ approved rate without sanction.