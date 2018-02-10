The Management of Kaduna Electric on Friday informed its customers of the extension of the planned outage earlier announced on the request of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The outage, which was scheduled for February 6 to 14, is now extended till April 14, 2018.

The outage is expected to be from 8am to 5pm daily.

The planned outage as initiated by the TCN is to enable its crew decommission the existing conductors and insulators on the line and also reconducting with ACC and installation of composite insulators on 132KV, Town 1, line 1 & 2.

Areas to be affected within Kaduna metropolis are Kakuri, Barnawa, Nassarawa, Narayi High Cost, Narayi Village, Chelco feeder, as well as Nortex, Sunglass, Sabon Tasha, Unguwan Pama, Kabala Costain, Kachia Road and all areas across River Kaduna bridge (Kaduna South).

Others are Government House, Kaduna State University, Police Headquarters, Constitution Road and Catholic Social Center.

Kaduna Electric said deeply regrets the inconvenience this may cause its customers.