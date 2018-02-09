The Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Friday announced the closure of its cash offices along the Lagos marathon route taking place on February 10.

Godwin Idemudia, the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, said that the offices would reopen on Monday, February 12.

Idemudia said in a statement in Lagos that the company’s e-payment platforms would remain operational.

He said that the company regretted inconveniences the closure would cause its customers.

Idemudia thanked them for their understanding and cooperation at all times.