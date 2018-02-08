No fewer than 15 filling stations have been sealed by officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ibadan controller of DPR, Olayemi Olanipekun, who led the daily monitoring teams to ensure compliance said some major marketers whose filling stations were sealed were found to be selling above pump price against government regulations.

Despite the clampdown the independent marketers have continued to sell between N170 to N200 across the state.

The chairman, Independent Marketers Association Ibadan depot, Raheem Rasak said that the price disparity will not disappear anytime soon because of gross shortages in supply, saying they end up buying from the various farms in Lagos.

He said in the last three days, the highest number of trucks given to independent marketers is about 14 to be shared among more than 3,000 filling stations.