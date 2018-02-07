The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Programme.

He gave the assurance at an Engagement Workshop on the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) for Civil Society Organisations organised by the Ministry of Power Works and Housing in conjunction with the Power Sector Communications Team (PSRP) in Abuja.

He said the PSRP would serve as means to solving the seeming intractable challenges in the nation’s Power Sector, stressing that this was encapsulated in the government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) where Power forms one of the five major pillars.

He said the intention behind the PSRP was “to bring it to street level so that in whatever area of the country you are, if you come across this document, you will be able to read it, understand it and make sense out of it and ultimately use it to measure what we are doing”

Fashola added that the document, when finalised, would be translated into the three major Nigerian languages for a start.

He further urged Nigerians to desist from putting their country down in comparison with other countries of the world, describing Nigeria as a great country in both population and potentiality for economic and industrial development.

He maintained that Nigeria had the potential to compete favourably with other developed and emerging economies if the citizenry collectively resolved to tackle her identifiable challenges.

Fashola explained that the power that any country needed was not only a function of its population but also a function of the level of its development and industrialisation.

While giving explanations on the quantum of power available in South Africa and the report that Germany was exporting power, he said the power need of a country, was dependent. on the nature of its economy.

He noted that South Africa, whose economy largely edon mining consumes a lot of power adding that with the Federal Government now paying attention to real growth through economic diversification as seen in the development of mining and others, the nation’s Power Sector was being prepared to support such growth.

“We have left mining. We are now in oil and gas. Dr. Fayemi in the Ministry of Mines and Steel is just trying to reset back. We are trying to support their mining power demands whenever they are ready,” he said.

He recommended that all Nigerians read the Power Sector Reform Act to have a better understanding of issues in the sector, saying: “If you don’t understand what we are saying and why we are saying it, it will be difficult to really appreciate where we even make progress.”