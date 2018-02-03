Bayelsa State Government has said it will build tank farms for petroleum products to mitigate the effects occasioned by scarcity of the products in the state.

Markson Fefegha, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, stated this at the weekend while giving a presentation on the scorecard of his ministry at the inter-ministerial/agency briefing to mark the sixth anniversary of the Governor Seriake Dickson administration in Yenagoa.

He said the tank farms would serve as reservoirs for petroleum products.

Fefegha said the tank farms would also encourage people to go into distribution of the products and boost the local economy.

According to him, the ministry has helped the state government recover over N15 billion 13% derivation revenue under-payment since 2006 to date.

He said his ministry had also resolved conflicts between communities and oil companies, communities and cluster boards for communities.

Fefegha listed as achievements the establishment of the Bayelsa Oil Company, which was recently overhauled by the current administration, to begin production of oil at the Atala Mining Oil Field, OML 46, allotting 48 Oil and Gas Attaches to International Oil Companies to monitor and ascertain the true volume of oil and gas taken from the state, among others.

“There is a plan by the ministry to build tank farms for petroleum products in the state especially when there is petroleum scarcity.

“In Maiduguri, they have petroleum products for weeks and months because they have tank farms. Government is going to do that for the state. This will encourage our people to go into distribution of the products,” he added.