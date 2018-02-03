A group of persons under the aegis of Committee of Directors (COD), Ibru Complex, Ibafon, Apapa in Lagos have facilitated the repairs of the dilapidated portions of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

The group, which comprises tank farm owners operating at the Ibru Jetty, said they provided N222.5 million for the construction which includes the main carriageway of the expressway from Sunrise to Coconut Bus Stop.

The directors said the contractor for the project, Segulat Nigeria Limited, had already received 30 per cent of the contract sum for the road which for years remained a nightmare to commuters.

In a statement signed by Sabitu Ajadi and Victor Enebeli, the COD Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group said the contractor has been commissioned to site along with the consultant for proper monitoring.

“Government agencies have been contacted and a meeting had been held with their representatives to provide security, safety and traffic control during the repair,” the statement added.

The COD, which comprises 15 tank farm owners along the route including Capital Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited and Integrated Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, lamented the level of dilapidation the access road has suffered over the years despite being a major artery to the two seaports located in Apapa and Tin Can Island.

They also urged truck owners and drivers to assist in ensuring the free flow of traffic during the period of construction.

“NUPENG–PTD and AMATO have also put their men on ground to support the flow of traffic,” the group stated.

“This is sequel to series of meetings on the palliative repair of dilapidated portions of the access road from Sunrise under bridge to Coconut both on the main carriageway and both sides of the service lane.”

The road project was flagged off on Thursday.

Oskar Ibru, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibru Jetty, said ships belonging to tank farm owners who fail to participate in the project would not be allowed to berth at the jetty.

Mr. Ibru said the tank farm owners would not be forced to contribute to the project.

“We have a system where we don’t force anybody to do what they don’t want to do. That is why I decided to start the project immediately,” he said.

“I believe when they see the interview you are giving to me and seeing me doing the project, it will pop them to contribute as requested.

“On the other hand, if they don’t, I will have to ask them not to come to my jetty anymore because the jetty is also getting some attention,” Ibru said.

Mr. Ibru also criticised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for not living to its responsibility. He said they pay dues without getting any service from the NPA.

“We want to start dredging to make things easier for everybody. I am not asking for any contribution from anybody. We are doing it on our own because Nigerian Ports Authority refused to help us.

“They have dredgers and the port actually belongs to them. Though, it is a private jetty but we pay dues to NPA. For that, I think they should be able to help us.”