The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) association on Friday in Abuja denied that it threatened to embark on strike.

A statement by the PTD Chairman, Mr Salimon Oladiti, said it was very ”mischievous and unfounded” the news circulating in the social media that the PTD Branch of NUPENG issued a three-day ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

”We strongly deny this information which is false, unfounded and a calculated attempt to cause mischief and panic in the country.

”As a matter of fact, the leadership of the branch met with the Minister of Works, Power and Housing on Thursday, Feb. 1 where comprehensive reports of all the ongoing repairs and reconstructions of damaged highways were discussed and deliberated upon.

”Further assurances of immediate palliative works on those that are in very terrible state presently were given.

”We are not unaware that our highways have suffered long years of neglect by successive governments and therefore appreciate the current efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

”We assure all our members that we shall not relent in ensuring that their interests and well-being receive adequate attentions and considerations at all time,” Oladiti said.