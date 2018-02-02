The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has faulted the experts’ opinion that the sluggish growth of the economy is directed linked to the inefficient supply of electricity in the country.

The minister gave the clarification at a workshop organised by the Power Sector Communication Team (PSCT) in Abuja, saying that unlike what many experts would have Nigerians believe, the inefficient power supply is not what is making the economy not to grow, stressing that Nigeria recorded 7 percents annual growth rate in 2013 and 2014 when it was generating less electricity than it does currently.

”We have heard our so-called experts say that power is why the economy of Nigeria is not growing, it is not true, it is not factual and it is not correct. At the time when we had less power in 2013, and 2014, the economy of this country was growing at 7 percent per annum. We had less power than we have now but the economy was growing. So that is not the correct statement to make.

“It is not a correct statement at all. But power will clearly contribute to growth but power is not the reason the economy is not growing. That growth was fueled by oil. We sold a lot of oil and economy grew,” the minister explained.

He posited that there are nations who have not solved their power problems yet but have industrialised faster than Nigeria.

Fashola also urged workers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to ensure that they read the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act of 2005, stressing that a bulk of the workers are ignorant of what the EPSR Act is all about.