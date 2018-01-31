The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called on motorists and other petroleum products consumers in Abuja and its environs not to engage in panic buying of products.

It assured that the corporation is working hard to resolve all issues with Tanker Drivers in a statement signed by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, on Wednesday in Abuja

“NNPC wishes to state that the corporation and other relevant government agencies are in consultation with the leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a move that has led to the union’s reconsideration of its threat to stop dispatches at some depot earlier today,’’ it said

It noted that members of the PTD had on Wednesday threatened to prevent loadings from the depot over portions of Mokwa-Jebba Road which they had considered were in bad state.

“Relevant government agencies had stepped in with a view to addressing the concerns of members of the union,’’ it added.

The Corporation further warned marketers not to hoard products as law enforcement agencies, working with industry regulators, have been detailed to take appropriate measures against any defaulter.