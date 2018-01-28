The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) has shut down operations on Jan. 15, due to the non availability of crude oil.

The Executive Director, Services (EDS), of KRPC, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, disclosed this in Kaduna.

He said the refinery, whose Fuel Plant was commissioned in 1980, was functioning at 60 per cent capacity “but shut down on January 15 due to unavailability of crude oil”.

Idris responded to an e-mail NAN sent to him to provide details of the company’s operations as part of a national survey on the state of the country’s refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The EDS said the Lubes Plant was commissioned in 1983 and the Petrochemical Plant in 1988.

According to him, before it was shutdown, the KRPC produced four million litres of petrol (PMS) per day.

Idris explained that the plant was also producing 2.5 million litres of (AGO) Diesel and 1.6 million litres of Kerosene per day.

The official said the Plant had undergone a Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) in 2013 and currently had a workforce of 1,004 staff.