The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), yesterday, promised improved service delivery to its customers in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti States.

It made this known during the graduation of its the third set of trainees and second set of technician trainees.

The ceremony was held in Benin City.

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, at the event, said the House would soon pass a bill to penalise power theft and other vices against BEDC.

He was represented by the House committee chairman on Power, Chris Okaeben.

In her opening remarks, Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Funke Osibogu, said the company was committed to rendering better service to its customers.

She said: “We have engaged over 500 people and we are going to engage about 1000 in the first phase. We give them intensive two-months classroom training, and after that 10 months of practical. We are grooming them to sustain the good things we are doing. The whole purpose is about the consumers, how to serve them better. There are many areas to work on but we are improving.”

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor, Elizade University, Professor Theophilus Fadayomi, said the school is ready to provide manpower for distribution companies across the country.