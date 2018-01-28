Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd has handed over two furnished bungalows to Ulogor and Umungede Igirikwu communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, in accordance with its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the General Manager, Total JV Onshore Field Operation, Mr. Linne Ludovic, said the project was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to Ludovic, “We have a policy to honour all commitments freely entered into with our host, neighbouring communities, and other stakeholders within a reasonable time frame, to maintain our integrity and build confidence with all stakeholders.”

He commended the leaders of the communities for supporting the projects.

The company’s Community Relations Manager, Offshore, Mr. Okechukwu Obara, said his company hopes to execute more projects for Owaza community.

Owaza leaders, in a joint address, pleaded with the company to award the contracts to its indigenes.