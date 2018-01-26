Bayelsa State Government says it has embarked on many power projects that will ensure steady power supply to the residents by 2018.

Mr Ogbolo Jim, the state Commissioner for Power, gave the assurance at the ongoing inter-ministerial and agencies’ briefing on Friday in Yenagoa.

The briefing was organised by the state Ministry of Information as part of activities to mark Gov. Seriake Dickson’s six years in the office on Feb. 14.

The briefing tagged, “Restoration Government at Six: Our Score Card in Focus”, started on Jan. 22 and will end on Feb. 9.

The commissioner said that the government had so far spent over N2 billion to construct and rehabilitate 48 power projects within the last six years.

“The state government has connected almost all the local governments to the National Grid, including Kolokuma/Opukuma, Ogbia and Yenagoa, among others,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the state’s Electricity Company, Olice Kemenanabo, said that the state government would soon complete a 3KVA sub-station at Agbede/Oboni.