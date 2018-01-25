The Senate, on Thursday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to, within one week, end queues in fuel stations across the country.

The resolution followed the unanimous adoption of an interim report of the joint committee on Petroleum Resources over the lingering fuel crisis in the country.

Presenting the report, chairman of the committee, Kabiru Marafa, said the panel recommended that NNPC be issued a 7-day ultimatum to ensure the disappearance of the queues from fuel stations across the country.

He stressed the need for security agencies to ensure effective border patrol to check diversion of petroleum products to neighbouring African countries.