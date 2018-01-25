The Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) $16 billion (N5.76 trillion) Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit (FPSO) project on Wednesday arrived Nigerian shores from South Korea.

Nicolas Terraz, Managing Director of the company, told newsmen on the arrival of the FPSO that the journey to Nigeria started on October 31, 2017 from South Korea.

Terrez said that the 330-metres long Egina FPSO is the largest FPSO ever installed in Nigeria.

The facility currently berthed at the newly built 500-metre FPSO integration quayside at Ladol Island in Lagos.

He said that the FPSO would undergo the integration of six locally fabricated modules which would take place within the next six months.

According to him, this is a first for Nigeria and in fact for Africa.

“The integration of the six locally fabricated topside modules at the SHI-MCI Yard before its final sail-away to the Egina field is a game changer as far as the execution of deep offshore oil and gas projects in the country is concerned.

“It is also a remarkable achievement in local content development in Nigeria.

“Being the first project to be launched after the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act in 2010, Egina is advancing Nigerian content to record levels and has by far the highest quantum of local content completed for any oil and gas project in Nigeria, but also for Total’s projects worldwide,’’ he said.

The Total Upstream boss said that several technological feats had been recorded by the various entities involved in the project.

“This includes two consecutive world records for the number of drilling days expended on drilling Egina wells, set by the drilling rig, West Jupiter, with duration of 22.7 and then 20.9 days, respectively.

“The successful installation by the UFR contractor (Saipem) of the four production risers which are the heaviest risers ever installed in the company’s history.

“Egina is the deepest offshore development carried out so far in Nigeria, with water depths over 1,500 meters,” he added.

Terraz said that the Egina FPSO has been designed for 25 years of operations to produce about 200,000 barrels of oil per day (at Plateau).

He said that the Egina operations would generate significant activities for local contractors in various sectors and continued to provide avenues for the training and development of Nigerians in various domains.

Terraz said that the Egina field was discovered by TUPNI in 2003 within the Oil Mining Licence 130 (OML130), some 200 kilometres south of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

He said that the field is being developed by TUPNI in partnership with NNPC, CNOOC, SAPETRO and PETROBRAS.

He said that the project will add 200,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s oil production (approximately 10 percent of the country’s total oil production.

Egina is the largest investment project currently on-going in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The project is expected to be completed in fourth quarter of 2018 within the initial budget of $16 billion.

Roland Ewubare, the Group General Manager (GGM) of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), commended Total Upstream on the historic successful project of Egina, FPSO which, he said, was the first in Nigeria.

Ewubare, however, urged stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to ensure total collaboration in moving the project beyond its present stage.

According to him, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has today recorded another milestone with the arrival in the country of the $16 billion FPSO vessel for the 200,000 barrels per day capacity Egina deepwater oilfield from South Korea.