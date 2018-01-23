The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, an arm of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has explained that the resurgence fuel queues in Lagos and Abuja was a result of malfunctioning of the channel controlling the piping of products from vessels to marketers’ facilities at the Lagos harbour.

Mr Umar Ajiya, the Managing Director of PPMC, said this in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

He however assured motorists that PPMC had fixed the faulty facility, and that smooth supply has commenced.

“Let me categorically say that the facility had been repaired and is now operating maximally,” Ajiya said.

According to him, products are being discharged without any hitch and the exercise would continue for a 24-hour operation, to push products into the city and environs.

Ajiya said over 150 trucks had been supplied to Lagos and environs on Monday at 2:00 p.m. and the trend would continue.

He gave the assurances that there was no shortage of products and that everything humanly had been put in place for a smooth supply of products.