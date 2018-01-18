The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Ondo State has ordered the closure of filling stations across the state over the arrest of its members.

The Ondo state government Petroleum task force allegedly arrested some members of IPMAN selling fuel above the official pump price of N145.

The task force allegedly dispensed fuel for free at Bayduk where the product was being sold above the official pump price. The owner of the station was also arrested.

It was learnt that there was a confrontation between fuel dealers and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale, in Akure, the state capital.

The State IPMAN Chairman Adejimi Adedapo, who gave the directive, said the action of the SSA and his team was a sabotage and arbitrary punishment of marketers and the public.

He said the association recently ensured that the residents got Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), at all cost, despite the challenges they encountered in getting the product.

The IPMAN chairman said the PMS was N165 per litre from the depots, with other factors, like haulage, overhead cost and others not included.

One of the leaders of the association, who was arrested, Bayo Olowookere, said the action of the governor’s aide was unwarranted.

According to him, his wife and some workers of his filling station were harassed before they ordered for his arrest, alongside his wife.

Olowookere urged union members to stop selling fuel to customers in the 18 local government areas of the state.