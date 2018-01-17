Chairman, Senate committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Sen. Kabiru Marafa, on Wednesday, told his colleagues that the Federal Government has, so far, paid N450 billion as subsidy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

Marafa said the amount paid by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was not approved by the National Assembly as required by law.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, gave the approval that subsidy be paid on petrol.