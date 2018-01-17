Alhaji Abdulllahi Sarkin Turki Namina, the managing director of El-Shabab Nigeria Limited, has faulted the decision of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to deny independent marketers the right to partake in the sale of petroleum products in Niger State.

Namina, a member of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), who expressed his support for the deregulation of the petroleum industry sector, said it was wrong that, while customers lined up at the NNPC mega stations with waiting truck loads of petroleum products, most of them had none to sell.

Namina’s position is coming on the heels of claims by the Niger State DPR that the IPMAN was sabotaging the Federal Government by causing undue scarcity of petroleum products in the country.

The only way to end scarcity of petroleum products across Nigeria, according to Namina, is to encourage an open market that would allow for private individuals to join in the importation (deregulation) of petroleum resources.

He said, “We are in business and investment to survive, 90 percent of owners of filling stations across Nigeria are privately owned but unfortunately we have no products to sell to our customers; only the government marketing outlet, the NNPC has enough to sale.”

He expressed dismay over the activities of DPR in the state.

But in a reaction, the Niger State Operations Controller of DPR, Abdullahi Isah Jankara, said the marketers were not ready to come forward to show evidence that they were buying products above the government officially approved rate and so would enforce the N145 pump price per litre.