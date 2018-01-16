The Ogun State Government has set up a Task Force with the mandate to end the perennial fuel scarcity in the state within 48 hours.

The Task Force comprises officers of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Oil and Gas Trade Associations as well as public and civil servants.

Inaugurating the committee in Abeokuta, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, who described the fuel situation as worrisome, said government had been interfacing with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to address the anomaly since it started.

He added that the need to further tackle the problem head-on informed the constitution of the Task Force.

“Government has been engaging the NNPC in Abuja and Mosimi, to ensure relief and we have decided to take a step further to wipe out queues and logjam in our stations.

“The Task Force is set up to proactively oversee the issue of fuel supply and find an answer to the lingering problem within the next 48 hours”, the SSG said.

He also expressed optimism, that, with the setting up of the team, the hardship occasioned by the current scarcity, would soon be over.

Responding, Chairman of the Task Force and a Director in the State Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Kayode Ogunti, thanked the state government for saddling them with the responsibility and assured that the 48-hour deadline would be met.